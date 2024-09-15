Viral Pic: Virat Kohli Breaks The Wall Near Team India’s Dressing Room During Practice At Chepauk Ahead Of IND vs BAN 1st Test

With Team India star batter Virat Kohli set to play his first Test since January 2024, the former skipper seems to be gearing up strongly for the same. The Chepauk Stadium in Chennai saw the 35-year-old break a wall with a massive shot as a picture of the same is going viral on social media.

Virat Kohli broke the wall of Team India’s dressing room at Chepauk during the practice session. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/q6onGgodfZ — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) September 15, 2024