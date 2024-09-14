MS Dhoni Or Virat Kohli? Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep Singh Gives Stunning Answer About His Favourite Cricketer; Video

Navdeep Singh with Shubhakar Mishra. | (Credits: Twitter

Indian Paralympic athlete Navdeep Singh, who won a gold medal in the recent Paris Paralympics 2024 in the Javelin throw category, has revealed his favourite cricketer. When asked if he is a fan of Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, the 23-year-old answered that he instead prefers Rohit Sharma.

Rohit has garnered a massive fan following, especially since captaining India to tT20 World Cup victory this year. The right-handed batter is also a brisk run-getter at the top and holds a distinct record of hitting three double centuries with a highest of 264. He had also captained India to the 2023 World Cup final as the Men in Blue lost a heartbreaking final in Ahmedabad.

Here's what Navdeep Singh answered during Shubhankar Mishra's podcast:

Shubhankar Mishra : Ms Dhoni or Virat Kohli ?



Gold medalist Navdeep Singh : Rohit Sharma 🛐



Look at the smile on the face of @shubhankrmishra bhaiyya pic.twitter.com/gF5N5iqMHC — Priyanka (@Pinky209E) September 14, 2024

"I suffered a lot, so I wanted to achieve something for my country" - Navdeep Singh

Speaking of his performance in the Paralympics, the youngster stated that he had earned plenty of slander about himself. However, Navdeep said he chose to ignore everything and put in the hard yards to achieve what he wanted to. He stated:

"I suffered a lot, so I wanted to achieve something for my country. My event was on the last day, but I came on the August 31, so I kept preserving myself. I heard things like, ‘He can’t do this, he only performs well in India, but fails in competition’. I heard these from several quarters, but I just had to ignore all this. I just needed guidance and the right path. I carried all my past baggage, the training, the hard work, the criticisms. I knew I had to unleash all of this on the September 7, and I did that and won."