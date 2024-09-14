 MS Dhoni Or Virat Kohli? Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep Singh Gives Stunning Answer About His Favourite Cricketer; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMS Dhoni Or Virat Kohli? Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep Singh Gives Stunning Answer About His Favourite Cricketer; Video

MS Dhoni Or Virat Kohli? Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep Singh Gives Stunning Answer About His Favourite Cricketer; Video

Rohit has garnered a massive fan following, especially since captaining India to tT20 World Cup victory this year

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Navdeep Singh with Shubhakar Mishra. | (Credits: Twitter

Indian Paralympic athlete Navdeep Singh, who won a gold medal in the recent Paris Paralympics 2024 in the Javelin throw category, has revealed his favourite cricketer. When asked if he is a fan of Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, the 23-year-old answered that he instead prefers Rohit Sharma.

Read Also
Video: PM Modi Sits On The Floor To Wear Special Cap Gifted By Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep...
article-image

Rohit has garnered a massive fan following, especially since captaining India to tT20 World Cup victory this year. The right-handed batter is also a brisk run-getter at the top and holds a distinct record of hitting three double centuries with a highest of 264. He had also captained India to the 2023 World Cup final as the Men in Blue lost a heartbreaking final in Ahmedabad.

Here's what Navdeep Singh answered during Shubhankar Mishra's podcast:

"I suffered a lot, so I wanted to achieve something for my country" - Navdeep Singh

FPJ Shorts
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi Pays Last Respects To Veteran CPI-M Leader Sitaram Yechury
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi Pays Last Respects To Veteran CPI-M Leader Sitaram Yechury
SEBI Drops All Charges Against Former NSE Employees & MD In Co-Location Scam Due To Insufficient Evidence
SEBI Drops All Charges Against Former NSE Employees & MD In Co-Location Scam Due To Insufficient Evidence
Chhattisgarh: Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express, Windows Of 3 Coaches Damaged Days Before Flagging Off By PM Modi; 5 Arrested
Chhattisgarh: Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express, Windows Of 3 Coaches Damaged Days Before Flagging Off By PM Modi; 5 Arrested
Vietnam: Typhoon Yagi Continues To Wreak Havoc, Leaving 254 Dead & 82 Missing; Visuals Surface
Vietnam: Typhoon Yagi Continues To Wreak Havoc, Leaving 254 Dead & 82 Missing; Visuals Surface

Speaking of his performance in the Paralympics, the youngster stated that he had earned plenty of slander about himself. However, Navdeep said he chose to ignore everything and put in the hard yards to achieve what he wanted to. He stated:

"I suffered a lot, so I wanted to achieve something for my country. My event was on the last day, but I came on the August 31, so I kept preserving myself. I heard things like, ‘He can’t do this, he only performs well in India, but fails in competition’. I heard these from several quarters, but I just had to ignore all this. I just needed guidance and the right path. I carried all my past baggage, the training, the hard work, the criticisms. I knew I had to unleash all of this on the September 7, and I did that and won."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Don’t Know What I’d Do Without You': Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Pens Moving Post For Her Husband...

'Don’t Know What I’d Do Without You': Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Pens Moving Post For Her Husband...

MS Dhoni Or Virat Kohli? Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep Singh Gives Stunning Answer About His...

MS Dhoni Or Virat Kohli? Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep Singh Gives Stunning Answer About His...

'I Love My Dosas, Murgh Malai Chicken': Team India Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Opens Up On His Liking...

'I Love My Dosas, Murgh Malai Chicken': Team India Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Opens Up On His Liking...

Video: Sachin Tendulkar Spotted At Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Residence For Ganesh Puja...

Video: Sachin Tendulkar Spotted At Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Residence For Ganesh Puja...

Video: Fan Takes Selfie With Babar Azam On The Field Amid One-Day Champions Cup Clash

Video: Fan Takes Selfie With Babar Azam On The Field Amid One-Day Champions Cup Clash