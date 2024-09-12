 Video: PM Modi Sits On The Floor To Wear Special Cap Gifted By Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep Singh
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: PM Modi Sits On The Floor To Wear Special Cap Gifted By Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep Singh

Video: PM Modi Sits On The Floor To Wear Special Cap Gifted By Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep Singh

Navdeep Singh was one of the seven gold medallists for India in the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Navdeep Singh with PM Narendra Modi. | (Credits: Screengrab)

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid utmost respect to javelin thrower Navdeep Singh, who struck gold at the recent Paris 2024 Paralympics event. In a video that went viral on social media, Modi was also seen asking about the 23-year-old's aggressive celebrations as he explained it was due to finishing fourth in the previous edition.

Read Also
'Khao Maa Kasam': Navdeep Singh Reveals Hilarious Conversation With Coach After Gold-Winning Javelin...
article-image

The F41 final category at the Paralympics saw the youngster register a personal-best throw of 47.32 meters. Although Iran's Although Sadegh Beit had eclipsed the Indian athlete with a throw of 47.64 meters, the Iranian was slapped with a disqualification due to breaching rules of conduct.

Here's the video of Navdeep Singh's interaction with Modi:

"There were a lot of hurdles initially but I kept at it and strengthened myself" - Navdeep Singh

FPJ Shorts
9 Captive & Commercial Mines To Commence Coal Production In FY25: Centre
9 Captive & Commercial Mines To Commence Coal Production In FY25: Centre
Uttar Pradesh: DGP Denies Fake Encounter Allegations In Sultanpur Robbery Case
Uttar Pradesh: DGP Denies Fake Encounter Allegations In Sultanpur Robbery Case
Maharashtra: UK Angle Emerges In Probe Into Murder In Nagpur Of Woman By Hotel Owner
Maharashtra: UK Angle Emerges In Probe Into Murder In Nagpur Of Woman By Hotel Owner
Munawar Faruqui To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18 BUT There's A Catch
Munawar Faruqui To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18 BUT There's A Catch

Having been bullied early in his life due to dwarfism, the youngster stressed the need for respect for people like them too, given their ability to bring glory. He deemed it as the happiest moment of his life and said in a video:

"We deserve the same respect, I too have brought glory to the country. My aim is to educate society that we also exist in this world and nobody should make fun of us, which is often the case. We also can make our country proud. There were a lot of hurdles initially but I kept at it and strengthened myself, which led to good results. This is the biggest moment of my life, I feel proud to sign off with a gold medal

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: PM Modi Sits On The Floor To Wear Special Cap Gifted By Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep...

Video: PM Modi Sits On The Floor To Wear Special Cap Gifted By Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep...

Video: PM Modi Interacts With Paralympians At His Residence

Video: PM Modi Interacts With Paralympians At His Residence

'Bh****': Arshdeep Singh Gives Riyan Parag Abusive Send-Off In Duleep Trophy 2024 Clash

'Bh****': Arshdeep Singh Gives Riyan Parag Abusive Send-Off In Duleep Trophy 2024 Clash

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh Announce 16-Player Squad For 2-Test Series Against India

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh Announce 16-Player Squad For 2-Test Series Against India

2-Time ODI World Cup Winner Nathan Bracken Now Works With A Civil Engineering Company in New South...

2-Time ODI World Cup Winner Nathan Bracken Now Works With A Civil Engineering Company in New South...