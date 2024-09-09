'Khao Maa Kasam': Navdeep Singh Reveals Hilarious Conversation With Coach After Gold-Winning Javelin Throw At Paralympics 2024; Video

Navdeep Singh | Image: X

India's Paralympic javelin star Navdeep Singh on Sunday revealed the conversation he had with his coach right after his gold medal-winning throw at the Paris 2024 Games last week.

Navdeep actually had won a Silver in the men's javelin throw F41 final but his medal was upgraded to Gold after Iran’s Beit Sayah Sadegh was disqualified due to "Unsportsmanlike Conduct".

The 23-year-old from Panipat could not believe the distance of his throw in the final event and asked his coach about it.

Upon hearing that he had thrown the javelin at a personal best distance of 47.32 metres, he made his coach swear on his mother's life that he wasn't lying and telling the truth.

Navdeep's gold was India's 7th and final one at the Para Games and 29th overall which is the best-ever performance from the nation.