ISPL Season 3: Sanjay Kanojjiya & Zaid Khan Star As Ahmedabad Lions Beat Bengaluru Strikers By 8 wickets; Chennai Singams Outclass Majhi Mumbai By 24 runs

Surat, January 17, 2026: It was a day of contrasting dominance at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium as Ahmedabad Lions and Chennai Singams both secured vital wins in their Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 encounters on Saturday.

While the Lions showcased a masterclass in aggressive chasing to beat Bengaluru Strikers by 8 wickets, the Chennai Singams relied on a clinical and disciplined bowling effort to successfully defend their total against Majhi Mumbai, clinching a 24-run victory.

Ahmedabad Lions post commanding victory

Ahmedabad Lions delivered a commanding performance to defeat Bengaluru Strikers by 8 wickets. Chasing a modest target of 77, the Lions overhauled the total in just six overs, showcasing aggressive batting that left the Strikers with no answers.

Strikers struggle with the bat

After electing to bat first, Bengaluru Strikers struggled to find momentum against a disciplined Ahmedabad bowling attack. Openers Fardeen Kazi (7) and Omkar Keni (22) provided a steady start, but the innings derailed following their dismissals.

Dibyendu Paul was the lone warrior for Bengaluru, scoring a fighting 31 off 19 balls, including four sixes, to lift his side. However, the middle order collapsed under pressure, with Zaid Khan producing a match-turning spell.

Khan claimed two wickets for just three runs in his solitary over, removing key batters and stifling the scoring rate. Nizam Ali also chipped in with a tidy spell of 1/12. The Strikers eventually finished on a below-par 76/7 in their allotted 10 overs.

Kanojjiya, Patil seal swift chase

In reply, Ahmedabad Lions wasted no time in the chase. Despite losing opener Sikandarbhai Bhatti for a duck in the first over, the pair of Sanjay Kanojjiya and Pradeep Patil dominated the Bengaluru bowling with ease.

Kanojjiya smashed a blistering 31 off 14 balls, striking two fours and one six into the stands. Patil remained unbeaten on 35 off 20 deliveries, anchoring the chase with three boundaries. The duo’s partnership ensured the Lions reached home with four overs to spare.

For Bengaluru, Rajendra Singh (1/7) and Badi Rajesh Narayan (1/15) were the only bowlers to find success, while Imroz Khan proved expensive, conceding 37 runs in his two overs.

Chennai Singams outclass Majhi Mumbai

Earlier in the day, Chennai Singams produced a disciplined bowling performance to defeat Majhi Mumbai by 24 runs to climb to the top of the team standings. Defending a total of 95, the Singams restricted Mumbai to 71/8 in their allotted 10 overs and remain the only unbeaten side.

Singams post competitive total

After being asked to bat, Chennai Singams posted 95/10, driven by a collective effort from their top order despite losing wickets at regular intervals. Opener Jagannath Sarkar provided an explosive start, scoring 15 off just five balls. Mohammed Nadeem top-scored with a steady 23 off 15 deliveries, while Sarfraz Khan contributed a brisk 17.

Majhi Mumbai’s bowlers kept the pressure on, preventing any single batter from taking the game away. Vijay Pawle was the pick of the attack, claiming three wickets for 16 runs. He was well supported by Abhishek Kumar Dalhor (2/12) and Mohammad Zeeshan, who struck twice early to remove the openers.

Bowling unit seals victory

In reply, Majhi Mumbai’s chase never gathered momentum. Rajesh Sorte delivered a decisive spell, tearing through the top order to finish with figures of 3 for 23. Ashish Pal applied further pressure with 2 for 17, while Anurag Sarshar remained economical, taking 1 for 10.

Mumbai’s top order struggled against the moving ball, with Ajaz Shaikhlal Bepari (1) and Mahendra Chandan (6) falling cheaply. Darshan Bandekar offered the only significant resistance with an unbeaten 17 off 12 balls, but the required rate proved too high. The collective effort from the Singams’ bowling unit ensured Mumbai fell 24 runs short.

Sunday fixtures announced

On Sunday, Srinagar Ke Veer will battle it out with Majhi Mumbai in the first game at 5:30 pm, while Delhi Superheros take on Falcon Risers Hyderabad in the second game, starting at 8 pm.

ISPL Season 3 matches are being televised live on Star Sports Khel and streamed on JioHotstar. Tickets for matches are available online on BookMyShow.

Brief scores

Match 1: Chennai Singams 95/10 in 10 overs (Mohammed Nadeem 23, Sarfraz Khan 17, Jagannath Sarkar 15; Vijay Pawle 3/16, Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 2/12) beat Majhi Mumbai 71/8 in 10 overs (Darshan Bandekar 17*, Kabir Singh 12; Rajesh Sorte 3/23, Ashish Pal 2/17) by 24 runs.

Match 2: Ahmedabad Lions 77/2 in six overs (Pradeep Patil 35*, Sanjay Kanojjiya 31; Rajendra Singh 1/7, Badi Rajesh Narayan 1/15) beat Bengaluru Strikers 76/7 in 10 overs (Dibyendu Paul 31, Omkar Keni 22; Zaid Khan 2/3, Nizam Ali 1/12) by eight wickets.