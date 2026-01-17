 Miss American Pie Favoured For Mulraj Goculdas Trophy As Mumbai Racing Season Enters Eighth Day
Miss American Pie is the favourite for the Mulraj Goculdas Trophy, the highlight of the eighth day of Mumbai’s racing season at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday. Turn And Burn and Divine Star are strong challengers. The day features competitive races including the Maharaja Sir Pratapsingh Gaekwad Trophy, Jayaramdas Patel Gold Trophy, P R Mehta Trophy, and others, with first race at 2:00 pm.

Joe Williams
article-image
Miss American Pie appeals the most for the Mulraj Goculdas Trophy, the feature attraction on the eighth day of the Mumbai racing season, scheduled to be held at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Sunday.

The well-bred runner has been showing consistent form in her recent outings and, with favourable track conditions expected, is likely to put in a strong performance when it matters most.

Turn And Burn and Divine Star also emerge as serious contenders in this keenly anticipated contest. Both horses have displayed promise and competitiveness in their previous starts and possess the ability to challenge the favourite should the race unfold to suit them.

With a quality field lining up, the Mulraj Goculdas Trophy promises to be an engaging and closely fought affair for racing enthusiasts.

First race: 2.00pm

Selections

1. The Maharaja Sir Pratapsingh Gaekwad Trophy: 1. (6), 2. (2), 3 ( 8)

2. The Mulraj Goculdas Trophy: 1. Miss American Pie (1), 2. Turn And Burn (5), 3. Divine Star (6)

3. The Jayaramdas Patel Gold Trophy: 1 (5), 2. (1)

4. The P R Mehta Trophy: 1. (1), 2. (4), 3. (6)

5. The Y M Chaudhry Memorial Trophy: 1 (4), 2. (5), 3. (9)

6. The S M Shah Salver: 1 (5), 2. (4), 3. (12)

7. The Ferrari Plat: 1 (2), 2. (5)

