Miss American Pie Favoured For Mulraj Goculdas Trophy As Mumbai Racing Season Enters Eighth Day

Miss American Pie appeals the most for the Mulraj Goculdas Trophy, the feature attraction on the eighth day of the Mumbai racing season, scheduled to be held at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Sunday. | File Pic

Miss American Pie appeals the most for the Mulraj Goculdas Trophy, the feature attraction on the eighth day of the Mumbai racing season, scheduled to be held at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Sunday.

The well-bred runner has been showing consistent form in her recent outings and, with favourable track conditions expected, is likely to put in a strong performance when it matters most.

Turn And Burn and Divine Star also emerge as serious contenders in this keenly anticipated contest. Both horses have displayed promise and competitiveness in their previous starts and possess the ability to challenge the favourite should the race unfold to suit them.

Read Also Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Sees Over 69,000 Runners On Iconic Coastal Road And Sea Link

With a quality field lining up, the Mulraj Goculdas Trophy promises to be an engaging and closely fought affair for racing enthusiasts.

First race: 2.00pm

Selections

1. The Maharaja Sir Pratapsingh Gaekwad Trophy: 1. (6), 2. (2), 3 ( 8)

2. The Mulraj Goculdas Trophy: 1. Miss American Pie (1), 2. Turn And Burn (5), 3. Divine Star (6)

3. The Jayaramdas Patel Gold Trophy: 1 (5), 2. (1)

4. The P R Mehta Trophy: 1. (1), 2. (4), 3. (6)

5. The Y M Chaudhry Memorial Trophy: 1 (4), 2. (5), 3. (9)

6. The S M Shah Salver: 1 (5), 2. (4), 3. (12)

7. The Ferrari Plat: 1 (2), 2. (5)