Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Sees Over 69,000 Runners On Iconic Coastal Road And Sea Link

Mumbai: The Tata Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, will see over 69,000 participants, including 65,400+ on-ground runners and 3,700+ virtual participants, take to Mumbai’s streets alongside the world’s finest distance runners on January 18th, competing for a total prize purse of USD 389,524.

Promoted by Procam International, the 21st edition of the event will feature a landmark addition to the marathon route, with the iconic Coastal Road included for the first time alongside the famous Bandra-Worli Sea Link, offering runners uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea and Mumbai’s city skyline.

As a city known for its relentless pace, Mumbai will once again come alive with energy and unity as a record number of runners fill the streets with colour and purpose. Over the past two decades, the Tata Mumbai Marathon has transformed the landscape of participative sports. The event provides a platform for Indian and international athletes to shine and embodies the spirit of giving back to society. Over the course of its history, the Tata Mumbai Marathon has firmly placed Mumbai on the global running map and inspired countless individuals to embrace fitness.

This edition will feature the participation of 14,059 runners in the Marathon, 16,369 in Half Marathon, 8,729 in Open 10K, 2,219 in Senior Citizens runs, 1,140 in Champions with Disability, and 27,453 in Dream Run races across on-ground and virtual runs. This sustained growth is reflected in the increasing participation of women, a rise in timed runners, and the expanding involvement of diverse communities through the Dream Run, collectively reflecting the growing adoption of running across demographics.

Race day operations will be supported by over 3,700 policemen on duty, more than 900 security guards, and 7,250 volunteers, including 250+ Mumbai Dabbawalas and 260 NCC cadets.

In the men’s International Elite Race, the competition will be led by top favourite Merhawi Kesete from Eritrea (PB: 2:06:36), runner-up last year behind countryman Berhane Tesfay, with a tactical approach that could yield big results. Joining him are 2023 World Champion Victor Kiplangat (PB: 2:05:09) from Uganda, South Africa’s Stephen Mokoka, Ethiopian’s Bazezew Asmare (PB: 2:04:57), Tadu Abate Deme (PB: 2:05:38), returning podium finisher Tesfaye Demeke, and Kelkile Gezahegn (PB: 2:05:56), all set to deliver a fiercely competitive showdown.

In the Men’s Elite Indian field, Anish Thapa leads after his 2025 Hyderabad Marathon win, bringing strong credentials and a PB of 2:16:41 from Delhi 2022. He faces stiff competition from 2025 Mumbai runner-up Man Singh (PB: 2:13:25, 2025 Valencia, the third-fastest Indian ever and 2024 Asian champion), two-time Mumbai champion Srinu Bugatha (2020 & 2024), and the improving Pradeep Singh Chaudhary.

In the Women’s International Elite section, Medina Deme Armino from Ethiopia aims for a stronger finish after placing third last year, facing her countrywomen in a big dream run in Mumbai. Leading the charge is fastest entrant Shure Demise (PB: 2:20:59, 2015 Dubai—World Junior Best), with Zinah Senbeta (PB: 2:21:05, 2023 Ljubljana winner and Mumbai debut seventh) and in-form Yeshi Chekole (PB: 2:21:17, recently third in Incheon) adding fierce competition.

In the Women’s Elite Indian field, Nirmaben Thakor eyes a historic hat-trick of Tata Mumbai Marathon titles. She faces strong competition from two-time winner Jyoti Gawate (2011 & 2017, poised for a comeback), past three-peat champion Lalita Babbar (2012–2014), Hyderabad/Delhi winner Bhagirathi (PB: 2:48:56, Delhi), 2025 podium finisher Sonam, and young contender Ashvini Madan Jadhav.

Prominent members of the Indian Defence Forces will also be part of the Race Day including, Rear Admiral Deepak Singhal, Chief Staff Officer (Training), HQ Southern Naval Command; Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commander in Chief, Western Naval Command; Vice Admiral CR Praveen Nair, Controller of Personnel Services (CPS), Naval Headquarters, New Delhi; Rear Admiral Rahul Shanker, Flag Officer Offshore Defence Advisor (FODA); Rear Admiral Sundeep K Verma, Chief Staff Officer (Pers & Admin), HQ Western Naval Command; Rear Admiral Shantunu Jha, Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area (FOMA); Lt Gen CP Cariappa (Retd.), Ex Master General of Sustenance; and Lt Gen Pradeep Nair (Retd.), Ex Director General Assam Rifles.

