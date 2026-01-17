Smriti Mandhana Falls Short Of Maiden WPL Century By 4 Runs, Receives Standing Ovation In Navi Mumbai

Smriti Mandhana fell 4 short of a well deserved century. | Image Credits: X

Smriti Mandhana received a standing ovation as she walked back to the pavilion after a whirlwind display at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The RCB skipper looked set for a century on Saturday, falling agonisingly short by 4 runs. Mandhana's 96 remains the highest score by an Indian as WPL continues to wait for its maiden centurion.

Chasing 167 to win, Smriti looked in sublime form. Even as she lost in-form opening partner Grace Harris, Mandhana stitched a fine partnership with Georgia Voll. The left-hander found the gap with regular ease as Delhi Capitals had no answer to the RCB captain's stroke making.

She looked set to get to her hundred with a couple of boundaries off Marizane Kapp to get into the 90s. On 96, Mandhana tried to cut Nandi Sharma, only for her short to be pouched by Lucy Hamilton at point. The RCB captain walked back to a standing ovation, with the DY Patil crowd and the RCB staff applauding her effort. Her 96 is the fifth highest score overall in the tournament and the highest by an Indian.