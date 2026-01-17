VIDEO: Lauren Bell Stuns Delhi Capitals DOUBLE Strike In First Over During WPL 2026 Clash

Lauren Bell struck twice in the first over in the clash against Delhi Capitals |

Lauren Bell continued her fine form in the ongoing WPL 2026 on Saturday. Bowling the first over of the innings, Bell struck twice to leave the Delhi Capitals reeling at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The England pacer knocked over Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt in back to back deliveries to hand RCB the perfect start.

Bell has achieved widespread popularity since joining RCB for WPL 2026. Her performances on the field have further added to that appeal, leading the pace attack in style in the early stages of the innings.

On Saturday, Bell was put under pressure straightaway when Lizelle Lee struck a boundary to stamp her authority. The Delhi opener came into the clash on the back of consecutive half-centuries. However, Bell responded in style nailing a perfect yorker on the leg stump to send the wicket-keeper on her way.

Bell was not done yet. Laura Wolvaardt was next to go, in another classic dismissal. The South African was bamboozled with a stunning inswinger which breached her defence and knocked over her middle stump. The England pacer's near perfect first over handed RCB complete control of the proceedings.

Bell was bought for ₹90 Lakh in the WPL 2026 Auction, making her RCB's most expensive purchase. The England star has delivered on the buck, with 7 wickets in 4 games. More than the wickets, it is the control Bell brings in the powerplay that has helped RCB dominate so far. Her economy of 5.4 is the lowest among the top 20 wicket-takers in the league this season. Her bowling average of 11.57 is only slightly bettered by teammate Nadine de Klerk.

The Smriti Mandhana led side are unbeaten in the league with 4 wins on the bounce.