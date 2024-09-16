 Right-Wing Group Wants BCCI To Cancel IND vs BAN Tests & T20I Series Citing Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh
The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has urged the BCCI to immediately cancel all India-Bangladesh cricket matches, as well as cultural programs featuring Bangladeshi artists, until these attacks on Hindus are halted.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 07:11 PM IST
article-image

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has condemned the organisation of cricket matches between India and Bangladesh, calling it a disgraceful act that deepens the wounds of Hindus while atrocities against them in Bangladesh persist.

The Samiti has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to immediately cancel all India-Bangladesh cricket matches, as well as cultural programs featuring Bangladeshi artists, until these attacks on Hindus are halted.

India and Bangladesh are scheduled to play a series of 2 Tests and 3 T20Is from September 19 to October 12. The two Tests will be played in Chennai (Sept 19-23) and Kanpur (Sept 27 - Oct 1) while the T20Is will be held in Gwalior (Oct 6), Delhi (Oct 9) and Hyderabad (Oct 12).

Submission of Statement to BCCI and Government

A statement regarding this was submitted by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti to the Special Executive Officer of the BCCI. On this occasion, Advocate Anish Paralkar of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Vinayak Shinde of the Manav Seva Pratishthan, Advocate Rahul Patkar, Ravindra Dasari, and Sandeep Tulsakar were present. A copy of this statement has also been submitted to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the Union Sports Minister, and the External Affairs Minister.

The statement submitted by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti highlighted that India is set to host two Test matches and three T20Is against Bangladesh from September 19 to October 12, 2024, in cities such as Chennai, Kanpur, Gwalior, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the Hindu community in Bangladesh continues to face relentless attacks, with 230 reported deaths and incidents of anti-Hindu violence across 52 of the 64 districts.

Intensified Attacks Post Sheikh Hasina's Resignation

Samiti said that following the resignation of the Sheikh Hasina government, the attacks against Hindus have intensified, especially in rural areas where Hindus live in constant fear. The letter also cited the brutal assault of Utsav Mandal, who was lynched by a mob inside a police station over alleged blasphemy charges, further illustrating the ongoing violence and persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti emphasized that just as Muslim countries unite and strongly oppose any attacks on the Muslim community, India should adopt a similar stance against the violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh.

Call for Immediate Cancellation of Matches

"While fanatical Jihadis in Bangladesh openly kill Hindus, burn their homes, vandaliwe temples, seize land, and rape Hindu women, how can we play cricket matches with them? We will never tolerate this," the committee stated.

They demand immediate cancellation of the matches until the safety and dignity of Hindus in Bangladesh is ensured.

