Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir Officially Appointed Team India Head Coach By BCCI

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday was appointed the new head coach of the Indian cricket team by the BCCI, secretary Jay Shah announced.

"It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward. His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The @BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey," Jay Shah tweeted.

More details to follow...