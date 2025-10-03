'I'm Very Close To...': Dhruv Jurel Dedicates Maiden Test Century To Indian Army And His Father Amid IND Vs WI, 1st Test Match

Image: BCCI/X

India's wicket-keeper batsman Dhruv Jurel revealed that the special celebration after scoring his maiden Test hundred against West Indies on the second day of the first Test was dedicated to the Indian Army.

"It was dedicated to my father and the Indian Army. I'm very close to the Indian Army because of my father's association and through my father I have massive respect for what they do. So, this century is dedicated to the Indian Army."

Jurel felt privileged that he was one among the chosen few to play Test cricket for India and expressed his gratitude.

"How many chances does one get to play Test cricket. Routine and discipline are keys to getting things right."

When asked if getting minimal opportunities because of Rishabh Pant had a bearing on the way he played, Jurel replied in the negative.

"Nothing like that, I know what is my capability so I play accordingly, " he added.

When asked about his interactions with England's star batter Joe Root, Jurel stated it yielded him positive affirmations.

"I know him from my time with Rajasthan Royals so he would tell me how to approach the game and give my best, " he added.

Jurel revealed that there were some footmarks outside which Ravindra Jadeja pointed out to him and he batted accordingly.

On the way forward in the Test and India's approach, Jurel stated it will be known in time as they have a strong lead.

"We wanted a healthy lead. We already have a lead of 286 runs, so let's see what happens."

When asked if he was being seen as a batter now or a wicket-keeper batter, Jurel was non-committal.

"I don't worry about things that are not in my control."

Jurel explained that his batting methodology revolved around the team's requirement and match situation. He also delved a bit into his training aspects.

"I don't look at any milestone as such. So I play according to situation, if I have to play 10-15 balls, then I strategize accordingly. In training, it's all about visualizations and scenarios."

Jurel elaborated on his visualization exercises.

"I try to visualize everything. Be it taking guard or walking up to the wicket, what kind of shots to play etc. I visualize everything."