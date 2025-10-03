 Former Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Malik Heading For Divorce With Third Wife Sana Javed: Reports 
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Image: ANI/X

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik may be heading towards a divorce with his third wife, actress Sana Javed, barely two years into their marriage.

Shoaib and Sana tied the knot in January 2024 in a private Nikah ceremony in Karachi. Their relationship had already drawn attention, as reports suggest the pair had been involved for some time even before the public confirmation of their wedding.

The divorce speculations gained momentum after a video surfaced online showing Shoaib and Sana displaying minimal interaction at a public event. In the clip, Shoaib was signing autographs while Sana kept her face turned away and appeared distant, prompting social media users to question the state of their relationship.

Sana Javed and Shoaib Mailk: A tale of caution

Despite the buzz, neither Shoaib Malik nor Sana Javed has publicly confirmed or denied the divorce rumors. This would mark Shoaib Malik’s third separation. His first marriage to Ayesha Siddiqui ended in 2010. He later married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010, an alliance that drew widespread attention. Their relationship produced a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, before they parted ways quietly prior to 2024.

Sana Javed, born in 1993, originally hails from Saudi Arabia but later moved to Pakistan, where she pursued her acting career. Before marrying Malik, she was married to singer Umair Jaswal, with whom she reportedly divorced in late 2023.

As speculation mounts, many in media and fandom alike are watching closely for a definitive statement from either Shoaib Malik or Sana Javed. Until then, the rumors remain unconfirmed and the former cricketer continues to remain a subject of public fascination.

