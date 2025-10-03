'We Have To Stick...': Ravi Rampaul Reflects On West Indies' Struggles Amid IND Vs WI, 1st Test Match

Image: Windies Cricket/X

West Indies bowling coach Ravi Rampaul felt his bowlers did their best against the rampant Indian batters and the damage could've been worse.

"I think it was a very tough game on a great wicket to bat on. We have to stick to our strategies. Our bowlers did their best and it could've been worse, " he added.

Looking back at the Windies decision to bat first, Rampaul felt they failed in execution when it came to batting.

"I think the first session where we lost wickets in a heap cost us. We couldn't recover from that, " the wicket-keeper batter stated.

Rampaul expressed his surprise at the lack of enough spin.

"Yes, I was surprised that there wasn't enough spin as we thought there would be. It just got better as a batting track as compared to yesterday, " he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When asked to pick the toughest among the three Indian centurions to bowl at, Rampaul had this answer: Jadeja was the most aggressive as he was stepping out and going after the spinners. It was very difficult to bowl to him.

The West Indies were severely hampered by the absence of the two Josephs, Shamar and Alzarri, and Rampaul lamented on the situation affecting their plans.

"It was very difficult after losing two of them. It was a big hole and Johann Layne didn't have any assistant with him. So, it was very tough, " he added.

Rampaul revealed that the West Indies tried to take cues from what New Zealand's spinners did during their 3-0 whitewash of India but admitted the situation is quite different now.

"When we started off, we looked at what the New Zealand spinners did but things are different. The pitches are a bit different now, so we have to be mindful of the pitch and the pace that we're bowling at, " Rampaul concluded.