IND Vs PAK: Mohsin Naqvi Set To Receive 'Gold Medal' From Pakistan For His Firm Stance During Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Controversy; Claims Report

The drama surrounding the Asia Cup 2025 trophy continues to make headlines, with a new development adding fuel to the fire. Reports suggest that Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi is set to be awarded a special gold medal for his firm stance during the trophy handover controversy with India.

The incident occurred after India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Naqvi reportedly intended to personally hand over the trophy to the Indian team, but the players refused to accept it from him. This refusal led to a major controversy, with Naqvi taking the trophy away, leaving the Indian players without a chance to celebrate their win on the field.

As of now, the Indian team has still not received the trophy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly considering filing a formal complaint against Naqvi with the International Cricket Council (ICC). Sources also indicate that Naqvi told the BCCI that if India wants the trophy, they would need to collect it directly from him at the ACC office.

In a further twist, Pakistani media reports claim that Naqvi will be awarded the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Excellence Gold Medal in Karachi for what authorities describe as his “firm and principled stance” during the Asia Cup final. Advocate Ghulam Abbas Jamal, president of the Karachi Basketball Association, has reportedly announced the award.

The recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, held in the T20 format in the UAE, was marked by heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. In all three matches between the rivals, the Indian team refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts.

The trophy row and Naqvi’s forthcoming recognition are likely to keep the Asia Cup 2025 controversy in the spotlight for weeks to come, raising questions about sportsmanship, diplomacy, and governance in cricket.

The controversy surrounding India’s Asia Cup 2025 victory took a new turn as Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), expressed his willingness to hand over the winners' medals to the Indian team, but only under a specific condition. According to Cricbuzz reports, Naqvi is prepared to give the medals to India if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) agrees to host a formal function for the presentation.

This development comes after a tense post-match situation where Indian players refused to receive the Asia Cup trophy or medals from Naqvi following their win against Pakistan in the final held in Dubai. While individual awards were accepted, the team did not participate in the official trophy ceremony, reportedly due to political tensions and discomfort with Naqvi’s role as the presenter.

In response, Naqvi has now offered a solution, but one that may be difficult for the Indian side to accept. He insists that the medals be handed over only in a formal ceremony, with his presence as the ACC chief. This condition is seen by many as an attempt to restore personal and organizational stature after the high-profile snub during the final.

However, Indian cricket officials are unlikely to agree to this demand, especially given the clear message that was sent with their refusal during the original presentation. Sources close to the BCCI suggest that India is not keen on engaging in any public ceremony involving Naqvi, and would prefer that the medals be handed over quietly or through neutral channels.

The situation has now become more than a trophy dispute, it’s a reflection of how deeply cricket and politics continue to intersect, particularly in the context of India and Pakistan. With both sides standing firm, the Asia Cup winners’ medals remain undelivered, and the standoff shows no signs of immediate resolution.