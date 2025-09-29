IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Not Awarded Trophy After Refusing To Accept It From ACC President Mohsin Naqvi; Claims Report

Image: BCCI/X

In a dramatic turn following India's Asia Cup 2025 final victory, the winners' trophy was not presented to the Indian team after they reportedly refused to accept it from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, according to PTI reports.

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a high-voltage final held in Dubai, chasing down the 147-run target in 19.4 overs, with Tilak Varma (69) and Shivam Dube (33) steering the team to another continental triumph. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, taking 4 wickets for 30 runs to help dismiss Pakistan for 146.

However, despite their on-field dominance, India’s moment of celebration was clouded by diplomatic undertones. According to PTI sources, the Indian team declined to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, citing political sensitivities. As a result, no trophy presentation took place, and the Indian players reportedly exited the stage without the symbolic handover.

The incident marks an unprecedented moment in the tournament’s history, as no formal trophy handover occurred despite a clear winner being declared. With Naqvi serving both as PCB Chairman and ACC President, the situation became diplomatically complex, especially in light of recent tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year.

This decision follows a series of cold post-match gestures from the Indian side throughout the tournament, including avoiding handshakes with Pakistani players after the group-stage match, the Super 4 clash, and even the final. The latest development further underlines how off-field politics has increasingly overshadowed sporting rituals in Indo-Pak fixtures.

While the Asian Cricket Council has not released an official statement, sources indicate that the Emirates Cricket Board had proposed an alternative: having their vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni present the trophy instead. However, by the time discussions concluded, the Indian players had already left the stage, effectively skipping the formal ceremony altogether.

The absence of a trophy presentation, a moment typically etched into sporting history, has now become the center of heated debate among fans, experts, and political commentators alike. While India’s victory remains undisputed, the lack of an official handover has ensured that the Asia Cup 2025 final will be remembered as much for what didn’t happen as for what did on the field.