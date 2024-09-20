Here's Why The 1st Test Between Sri Lanka And New Zealand Has A Rest Day

Sri lanka vs New Zealand. | (Credits: Twitter)

For the first time in 16 years, a Test match will have a rest day as the first match of the two-game series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle will witness the same. While three days of the Galle Test have been completed, the following one will be the rest day and it's intriguing to know the reason for the same.

With Sri Lanka holding its presidential elections, it will be a travel day for the Sri Lankan cricketers and officials for them to vote. It will be the first major polls since the country toppled its President in 2022; hence, it is a significant event for the citizens. Notably, the team will be organising a bus for those voting in Colombo as the players are expected to vote on Saturday and return.

Having bowled out New Zealand, Sri Lanka took a sizeable lead after a hard-fought Day 3 in Galle.#WTC25 | 📝 #SLvNZ: https://t.co/MlfqyJgNnH pic.twitter.com/S8TOGJGhuS — ICC (@ICC) September 20, 2024

Nevertheless, a few players have plenty of distance to cover. For instance, right-arm pacer Asitha Fernando is reportedly travelling to the electorate situated near his hometown, approximately 175 kms away from Galle. Fellow seamer Lahiru Kumara will navigate all the way to Kandy, which is further 225 kams from Galle.

When did the most recent rest day happen?

Notably, rest days were quite common during the 1990s, but the most recent one occurred in 2008 when Sri Lanka toured Bangladesh for two Tests to allow the latter to hold parliamentary polls.

Sri Lanka edge ahead against New Zealand after day 3 of the Galle Test:

Meanwhile, the Island nation already have a lead of 202 at the end of three days. Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and opted to bat first. Kamindu Mendis starred with 114 and a 103-run partnership with Kusal Mendis ensured that the hosts had reached a total of 305.

New Zealand were strong in their reply and finished with 255/4 on day 2, but collapsed to 340, thereby ending with a lead of 35. As for Sri Lanka's second innings, Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal have hit half-centuries to lead their reply. Both Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva are currently unbeaten on 34 and look primed to build a sizeable or winning lead.