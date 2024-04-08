 ‘Aapko India Ka Next Defence Minister Hona Chahiye’: LSG Posts Hilarious Video With Skipper KL Rahul After Win vs GT In IPL 2024
‘Aapko India Ka Next Defence Minister Hona Chahiye’: LSG Posts Hilarious Video With Skipper KL Rahul After Win vs GT In IPL 2024

In the last 11 IPL matches, KL Rahu's Lucknow Super Giants defended totals of 160+ 10 times, including successively three times in the IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 02:07 PM IST
LSG skipper KL Rahul and content creator, Shubham Gaur | Credits: Lucknow Super Giants Twitter

Following Lucknow Super Gaints 29-run win over Gujarat Titans on Sunday, the franchise posted an hilarious content with captain KL Rahul on its official X handle (formerly Twitter).

Lucknow Super Giants posted a total of 163/5 in 20 overs, thanks to valiant efforts from Marcus Stoinis (58) and Nicholas Pooran (32*) on a tricky pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium. The LSG bowlers did a commendable job to bundle out Gujarat Titans for 130 in 18.5 overs.

Yash Thakur hogged the spotlight with his brilliant bowling as he picked first fifer of IPL 2024 and registered the figures of 5/30 with an economy rate of 7.5.

In a video posted by LSG on X, a content creator, Shubham Gaur, cheekily recommended KL Rahul to become the next defence minister of India but the skipper thought that he was mocking for his strike rate. He lauded Rahul for defending the 163-run total against Gujarat Titans.

KL Rahul had an average outing with the bat as he scored just 33 off 31 balls at a strike rate of 106.45, for which he was trolled. However, Rahul's captaincy brilliance while defending the 163-run total received a massive praise. He kept the Gujarat Titans under immense by rotating bowlers, especially bringing in Yash Thakur into attack to dismiss GT skipper Shubman Gill, providing a big breakthrough for LSG.

In the last 11 matches, KL Rahu's Lucknow Super Giants defended totals of over 160 10 times, including successively three times in the IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

