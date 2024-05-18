Video: MI Co-Owner Nita Ambani And Rohit Sharma Spotted Having Conversation After Their IPL 2024 Campaign Ends In Defeat To LSG

Rohit Sharma and Nita Ambani. | (Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians co-owner Nita Ambani was spotted speaking to opening batter Rohit Sharma after their 18-run defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. The chat between them appeared to be a casual one, unlike LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka furiously confronting skipper KL Rahul that fans witnessed recently.

There have been widespread murmurs that Rohit could be bidding adieu to the Mumbai Indians following IPL 2024. Fans have got behind the veteran opening batter tenfold after Hardik Pandya replaced him as captain for the upcoming edition. With Pandya struggling as captain, there were also calls to reinstate Rohit back as captain.

Is Nita Ambani requesting Rohit Sharma to stay back in Mumbai Indians?#RohitSharma | #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/DP59HFueWd — Indian Cricket Team (Parody) (@ictparody) May 17, 2024

Rohit Sharma finds form but 215-run target proves to be a bridge too far for the Mumbai Indians:

The brightest spot from Friday night's fixture was Rohit returning to form as he slammed 68 off 38 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and 3 maximums before falling to Ravi Bishnoi. The 37-year-old had endured a lean run of form following his valiant century against the Chennai Super Kings, but Friday's innings bodes well for India ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Rohit was the only Mumbai batter other than Naman Dhir to score a half-century in the match, with the latter staying unbeaten on 62 off 28 deliveries. However, Hardik Pandya's poor form with the bat continued as he fell for 16 off 13 balls. Earlier, Nicholas Pooran's fiery 29-ball 75 led the way for the Super Giants' total of 214.