Video: Arjun Tendulkar Shows Aggression Towards Marcus Stoinis During MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Clash at Wankhede Stadium

Arjun Tendulkar's aggressive look to Marcus Stoinis | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai Indians (MI) bowler Arjun Tendulkar gave an aggressive look to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash between two teams at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 17.

Arjun Tendulkar finally got to play his first match of the ongoing IPL season as he replaced MI pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI, who has been rested for the match. Tendulkar opened his spell in the second over of the Mumbai Indians' bowling.

The 24-year-old almost got his first wicket on the second ball of his first over after on-field umpire gave Marcus Stoinis out for LBW. However, Stoinis took DRS and the original decision was overturned by the third umpire after the ball missed the stump.

On the final ball of his opening spell, Arjun Tendulkar delivered a good inswinging delivery and Stoinis defended the ball down the pitch. However, Tendulkar showed his aggression to Marcus Stoinis as he picked the ball and pretended to throw at the stump, which left LSG all-rounder amused. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last season of the tournament. In IPL 2023, junior Tendulkar picked three wickets while conceding 92 runs at an average of 30.67 and with an economy rate of 9.36 in four matches.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first

Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bowl first in their final game of the season. Nuwan Thushara provided an early breakthrough for the hosts by dismissing Devdutt Padikkal for a golden duck at 1/1.

After Padikkal's dismissal, KL Rahul was joined by Marcus Stoinis at the crease and carried on LSG's innings until the latter was dismissed for 28 by Piyush Chawla at 49/2. Then, Deepak Hooda walked out to bat but failed to make an impact as he was dismissed for 11 by Piyush Chawla at 69/3.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians were the first team to get officially knocked out of the ongoing IPL season. They are currently placed at the bottom of the points table with four wins in their 13 outings and accumulated 8 points.