Video: Arjun Tendulkar’s Yorker Crushes Ishan Kishan’s Toe As Batter Falls Over In The Nets

Arjun Tendulkar's stunning yorker to Ishan Kishan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians' young pacer Arjun Tendulkar and keeper-batter Ishan Kishan have begun their preparations full throttle ahead of the upcoming edition of IPL 2024. The left-arm pacer unleashed a ripping yorker on the left-handed batter as Kishan fell over in the nets. The video of the same was published by the franchise's official handle.

Tendulkar, who made his IPL debut in the 2023 edition, delivered yet another similar delivery as Kishan tried to get away from it. However, the ball went between Kishan's legs.

Important IPL season for both Ishan Kishan and Sachin Tendulkar:

Meanwhile, IPL 2024 looms as an important tournament for both Kishan and Tendulkar. Kishan has not played professional cricket since the T20I series against Australia in November and has reportedly a strained relationship with the BCCI after pulling out of some recent series.

Eventually, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan faced an axe from their central contract list. Tendulkar, meanwhile, performed decently in IPL 2023, taking 3 wickets in 4 matches at 30.67. Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans on March 24th.

The five-time champions have seen a massive upheaval in their leadership position as Rohit Sharma was axed, with Hardik Pandya installed in his place after buying him from the Gujarat Titans.