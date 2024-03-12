IPL 2024: DC Captain Rishabh Pant Declared Fit By BCCI, GT Pacer Mohd Shami & RR's Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will return to the Indian Premier League this season after being declared fit by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday.

Pant had suffered horrific injuries in a dreadful car crash in the wee hours of January 1 last year while travelling from Delhi to his hometown in Dehradun.

He last played for India in December 2022 and missed IPL 2023 due to his injuries. David Warner led Delhi Capitals in Pant's absence last season.

Pant to stay away from wicketkeeping in IPL 2024

Pant will play IPL 2024 as a batter and captain for DC but won't be keeping wickets as a precautionary measure.

"Rishabh Pant: After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024," the BCCI stated.

Update on Mohd Shami

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have been dealt with a massive blow as fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the entire IPL 2024 as he underwent surgery for his right heel issue. Shami last played for India in the ICC World Cup 2023 final against Australia on November 19.

"Mohd Shami: The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2024," the BCCI stated.

Prasidh Krishna also ruled out

The board also informed that Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna will also miss IPL 2024 and his injury is being monitored by its medical team.

"Prasidh Krishna" The fast bowler underwent surgery on February 23rd, 2024, on his left proximal quadriceps tendon. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and will resume rehab at the National Cricket Academy soon. He will not be able to take part in the upcoming TATA IPL 2024," the BCCI stated.