Video: Skipper Hardik Pandya Joins Mumbai Indians Camp Ahead Of IPL 2024; Coach Mark Boucher Breaks Coconut

Hardik Pandya has joined Mumbai Indians camp | Credits: Twitter/Mumbai Indians

The newly-appointed skipper Hardik Pandya has joined Mumbai Indians camp ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The five-time IPL champions will kickstart their IPL 2024 campaign under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya against Gujarat Giants at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24.

Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians by Gujarat Titans in an all-cash deal of INR 15 crore ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. Just few weeks after he returned to his old franchise, the star all-rounder was appointed as MI skipper, replacing five-time IPL-winning captain Rohit Sharma at the helm of the team.

Hardik played a crucial role in the success of Mumbai Indians from 2015 to 2021, winning four titles with the team and thereafter, he departed to join Gujarat Titans in 2022.

Hardik Pandya makes home return after two years

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Hardik Pandya is wearing the team's traditional blue practice kit, walked into the dressing room and hugged head coach Mark Boucher.

Pandya did a small puja to mark his return to his old franchise and head coach Mark Boucher broke the coconut as a symbol of auspiciousness according to Hindu ritual.

The rise of Hardik Pandya as an all-rounder began when he was brought by Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2015 Auction. Since then, he climbed the ladder of success and become vital asset of Mumbai Indians.

With Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya has aggregated 1,476 runs, including four half-centuries, at an average of 27.33 in 92 matches. With the ball, he picked 42 wickets.