Hardik Pandya Assures BCCI To Play Domestic White-Ball Cricket During Non-International Commitments: Report

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya reportedly gave an assurance to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to play domestic white-ball cricket when he doesn't have any international commitments.

Hardik Pandya was out of action since November 2023 after suffering from an ankle injury in an ODI World Cup match against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium. Pandya underwent rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and worked hard on his fitness in order to make a comeback to competitive cricket.

Pandya made his comeback to competitive cricket in ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup, representing Reliance 1. Meanwhile the 30-year-old received an increase in his salary in BCCI Central Contract for players 2023-24 as he has been upgraded to Grade A with an annual retainership of INR 5 Crore despite not playing much of domestic cricket.

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were excluded from central contract for players for andhering to BCCI's warning to play Ranji Trophy matches.

Hardik Pandya assures BCCI

As per the report by Indian Express, Hardik Pandya has given an assurance to BCCI to play domestic white-ball cricket, including Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"We have had discussions with Pandya, who has been told to play domestic white-ball tournaments when he is available. At this stage, according to the assessment of the BCCI’s medical team, he is not in a position to bowl in red-ball tournament

"So playing Ranji Trophy is out of the equation for Pandya. But he has to play other white-ball tournaments if there are no India commitments. If not, he will miss out on a contract,” the BCCI official told IE.

The report further added that Hardik Pandya managed to get A Grade contract not just because of his promise to BCCI to play domestic cricket but also regularly reporting at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on time-to-time basis for rehabilitation.

Hardik Pandya has been directed to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy during non-international commitments until he has any fitness issues.