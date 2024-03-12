 IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya Unleashes Some Crisp Drives During Nets Session; Video
Hardik Pandya was seen unleashing some crisp drives during Mumbai Indians' nets session ahead of IPL 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians' newly-appointed skipper Hardik Pandya joined the camp ahead of the 2024 edition on Monday as he hopes to put on a stellar show in the tournament. In a video uploaded by Mumbai Indians' official social media handles, the Baroda-born all-rounder was seen unleashing some crisp drives during a nets session.

Pandya suffered an ankle injury during the 2023 World Cup game against Bangladesh, ruling him out of the entire tournament, as a result. The seam-bowling all-rounder marked his return during the DY Patil T20 Cup and bowled quite well, picking up figures of 2/22 on comeback.

Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as the skipper of the franchise, much to the dismay of the fans. The 30-year-old had captained the Gujarat Titans in the preceding two years as they won the title in 2022 and finished as runners-up in 2023.

