Video: Ex-MI Skipper Rohit Sharma Gives Autograph To Romario Shepherd Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash vs LSG At Wankhede Stadium

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma was spotted giving an autograph to his teammate Romario Shepherd ahead of the IPL 2024 clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 17.

With Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Rohit Sharma used as a impact player. In the last few matches, Former MI skipper came in as impact substitute whenever the team batted second after bowling in the first innings.

In a video that went viral on social media, Rohit Sharma was seen sitting in the balcony of the Mumbai Indians' dressing room and Romario Shepherd went to him with the mini bat for an autograph. Ex-MI skipper looked at him and obliged his request for an autograph on the mini bat.

Romario Shepherd taking Autograph from Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/Yawe3d6yqw — Jon | Michael | Tyrion (@tyrion_jon) May 17, 2024

Rohit Sharma has been struggling with his form in the ongoing IPL season. After his valiant century against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, the 36-year-old failed to deliver his best. In the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rohit scored 19 off 24 balls in Mumbai Indians' 18-run defeat at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

In IPL 2024, Rohit Sharma has aggregated 349, including a century, at an average of 29.08 and a strike rate of 145.42 in 13 matches so far.

Mumbai Indians to chase 215-run target to win

Mumbai Indians will have to chase down the target of 215 runs to finish their campaign on a high after becoming the first team to get knocked out of the tournament.

Lucknow Super Giants relied on Nicholas Pooran and skipper KL Rahul's half-centuries and a fine cameo by Ayush Badoni to post solid total of 214/6 in 20 overs. Pooran played a brilliant knock of 75 off 29 balls, including eight sixes and five fours, at a strike rate of 258.62, while Rahul scored 55 off 41 balls.

In the final over, Ayush Badoni smashed two sixes and a four off MI pacer Romario Shepherd and played an unbeaten cameo knock of 20 off 10 balls.

For Mumbai Indians, Nuwan Thushara (3/28) and Piyush Chawla (3/29) together picked six wickets. Anshul Kamboj conceded the most runs as he leaked 48 runs without taking a wicket with an economy rate of 16 in three overs.