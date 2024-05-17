 'Ek Audio Ne Mera Vaat Laga Diya': Ex-MI Skipper Rohit Sharma Urges Cameraman To Turn Off Microphone Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash vs LSG In Mumbai
Rohit landed in trouble after the video of him covering with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Abhishek Nayar ahead of the clash at Eden Gardens Stadium went viral on social media.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 11:34 PM IST
Rohit Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma urged the cameraman to turn off the audio while he was talking to his former teammate Dhawal Kulkarni on the sidelines of the team's practice session ahead of the IPL 2024 clash against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 17.

Rohit landed in trouble after the video of him covering with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Abhishek Nayar ahead of the clash at Eden Garden went viral on social media. The video gained widespread attention of the fans as the veteran opener revealed the situation in the Mumbai Indians' camp, stating that everything is going to change one by one.

The video sparked debate whether Rohit Sharma will play for Mumbai Indians in the next IPL season.

In order to avoid getting involved in another controversy, Rohit Sharma requested the cameraman to turn off the microphone.In a video that went viral on social media, Former Mumbai Indians captain was seen standing near the boundary line and talking to Dhawal Kulkarni when the cameraman caught him. When he saw the camera, Rohit Sharma pleaded with folded hands to remove the audio, explaining that he got into trouble after the last audio footage went viral.

