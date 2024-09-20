 'Soye Hain Sab Log Bh***ke': Video Catches Rohit Sharma Abusing Players While Fielding On Day 2 Of IND vs BAN Test
India climbed into a dominant position after day 2 of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chennai.

September 20, 2024
article-image
Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is often an animated character on the field and many of his stump mic comments caught attention during the Test series against England earlier this year. A similar instance happened on day 2 of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chennai as he was heard yelling at his players with a video of the same surfacing on social media.

