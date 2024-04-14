Why Are LSG Players Wearing Maroon & Green Coloured Kit In IPL 2024 Match vs KKR?

LSG skipper KL Rahul during the toss. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Lucknow Super Giants have put out their regular dark blue kit in the shelf to don the maroon and green jersey for the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. The move from the Super Giants comes as a sign to pay homage to the legendary football team Mohun Bagan.

Moreover, both teams have the same principal owner which is the Indian billionaire businessman- Sanjiv Goenka. However, it is not the first time that the Super Giants are sporting this kit. They donned the same kit during the 2023 edition while facing the Knight Riders at the same venue. The visiting side prevailed in the thrilling contest by 1 run, with Nicholas Pooran, Yash Thakur, and Ravi Bishnoi playing instrumental roles.

Green & Maroon. Us & You. See you tomorrow 💚♥️ pic.twitter.com/8D8uzFsVU0 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 13, 2024

Lucknow Super Giants sent into bat by the Kolkata Knight Riders:

Meanwhile, the Super Giants finished on the other side of the toss as it fell in favour of Shreyas Iyer. LSG suffered their 2nd loss in the previous game to the Delhi Capitals after a defeat in their opening fixture before registering a hattrick of victories over Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

The Super Giants have carried out three changes for the clash, leaving out Devdutt Padikkal, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Arshad Khan for Deepak Hooda, Shamar Joseph, and Mohsin Khan.

LSG playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur.