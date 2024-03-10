 Kamal Haasan Rejected Suniel Shetty's Role In Main Hoon Na, SRK Was Convinced He Couldn't Say No: 'Sir Loves Me'
Before Suniel Shetty, Farah Khan revealed that many actors for approached to play the villain in Main Hoon Na.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 04:13 PM IST
Main Hoon Na, which was released in 2004, is considered one of the best Shah Rukh Khan movies. Starring Sunil Shetty, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan, among others, alongside Kirron Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Murali Sharma, Satish Shah, Boman Irani, Kabir Bedi, and Rakhi Sawant.

Farah Khan, who marked her debut as a director with Main Hoon Na recently in an interview with casting director Mukesh Chhabra for Mashable India, stated that she had approached Kamal Haasan for Main Hoon Na's villain; however, he rejected it.

However, Shah Rukh was convinced that Kamal would not say no to the role.

Farah said, "For Suniel Shetty’s part, so many stalwarts said no to me. Naseeruddin Shah refused, and then we went to Kamal Haasan. Shah Rukh told me, ‘Sir will definitely do it. I had done Hey Ram, sir loves me, he will do it.’ Kamal sir ne mujhe pura din pakaya and phir nahi kiya (He denied doing the role). Then I approached Nana Patekar, who sat on it for a week and said no."

Eventually, Farah went to Suniel, who immediately said yes. “I showed him reference pictures of the kind of look I wanted. He was a joy to work with. Everyone on Main Hoon Na was the best experience of all our lives," concluded Farah

