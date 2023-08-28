Sushmita Sen & Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na To Get A Sequel? Actress Reveals | Photo Via Instagram

Sushmita Sen is currently basking in the success of her recently released web series, Taali. It is based on the life of transgender activist and social worker Shreegauri Sawant. Now, the actress has expressed her wish for a sequel to her 2004 film Main Hoon Na, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan. It was directed by Farah Khan.

Talking to India Today, Sushmita said that she definitely thinks that it's about time for Main Hoon Na 2. "We should do a sequel to that film. On being asked about initiating a petition for the same, she jokingly directed the question towards Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. "They have tried. They went to Farah, SRK, and then me. I am like, ‘Go back to Farah, ask her!’ It will be exciting," Sushmita added.

Further, the actress recalled that while shooting for Main Hoon Na, she would always sulk to Farah about wearing a saree throughout. Sushmita said, "I am very proud of Main Hoon Na. I used to sulk to Farah about wearing a saree in the whole film, which was also my first film with SRK. I didn’t want it to be flat."

On the work front, Sushmita will be seen next in the third season of Aarya, which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)