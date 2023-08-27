Sushmita Sen Reveals Farah Khan Apologised To Her After Main Hoon Na's Final Edit - Here's Why | Photo Via Instagram.

Sushmita Sen's entry with a red saree in Main Hoon Na continues to remain iconic even after all these years. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sunil Shetty, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan in the lead roles. In a recent interview, Sushmita, who played the role of Chandni Chopra, revealed that director Farah Khan apologised to her after watching Main Hoon Na's final edit.

Talking to the Humans of Bombay, Sushmita said that she did not expect Main Hoon Na to do well. She said that Farah called her to apologise and said that her role was shortened in the edit.

Sen added, "It was actually quite funny when Farah called me and said, 'Sush, I have seen the final edit and I have to apologise to you. Shah Rukh, of course, has the role; Zayed, Amrita, everybody has a role; you are barely there.' So, I'm just like, 'Well, that's okay, Farah; we had a deal; you kept through the promise; I kept through it; it's done; don't worry about it.' But inside I was thinking, 'Oh, I'm barely there in the film—not that I had shot a lot, but still barely there in the film."

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the web series Taali, in which she plays the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the show premiered on the OTT platform. The actress will also star in the third season of Aarya.