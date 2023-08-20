Sushmita Sen Reveals Daughters' Renee & Alisah's Reaction To Her Getting Married | Photo Via Instagram

Sushmita Sen is basking in the success of her recently released web series, Taali, in which she plays the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. In the latest interview, the actress, who is a mother of two daughters, Renee and Alishah, revealed how they reacted when she expressed her wish to get married.

In a recent conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actress also talked about a father figure missing in the lives of their daughters. Sushmita said that they do not miss having a father figure as they have never had one.

"You only miss what you have. And now, when I suggest to them that I should get married, they will be like, ‘What? For what? I don’t want a father. But I may want a husband; it may have nothing to do with you!' They don’t miss a father. They have my father and their grandfather. He is everything to them. Anytime they need to have a father figure and a great example, he is the man," added the actress.

Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 and then Alisah in 2010.

On the work front, the Main Hoon Na actress will next be seen in the third season of Disney plus Hotstar’s Aarya. The show revolves around an independent woman named Aarya, who is on a mission to protect her family and later joins a mafia gang to seek revenge for her husband's murder. Aarya is said to be based on the Dutch drama series Penoza.

