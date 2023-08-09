 Sushmita Sen Feels ‘Blessed’ As Daughter Renee Lent Her Voice In Taali Trailer
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 09:01 PM IST
Pride & joy overflow for actor Sushmita Sen as her upcoming series 'Taali' takes a special turn with the contribution of her daughter, Renee.

The actress, who essays Shreegauri Sawant in the show set to debut on Jio Cinema, unveiled that her daughter's voice resonates in the impactful song featured in the trailer of "Taali."

RENEE'S VOICE AMPLIFIES 'TAALI'

With the trailer of 'Taali' receiving an overwhelmingly heartwarming response, Sushmita Sen proudly unveiled that it's her daughter Renee who lends her voice to the powerful mantra, 'Mahamrityunjaya', featured in the trailer.

Overwhelmed by the fusion of Renee's voice and her own on-screen presence, Sushmita expressed her heartfelt joy.

SUSHMITA SEN'S HEARTWARMING POST

In a heartfelt note dedicated to Renee, Sushmita shared her emotions, "Life comes a full circle!!! My baby girl @reneesen47 graces her voice to rendering this powerful Mantra #mahamrityunjaya. Her voice & my face…together in the trailer of Taali. I, of course, have goosebumps every time I listen to it."

Sushmita further extended her gratitude to Renee for choosing to contribute to the special project with immense love.

Having already made her debut in showbiz, Renee is also a trained singer, showcasing her diverse artistic talents.

ABOUT TAALI

'Taali', directed by Ravi Jadhav and created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, is poised to make a significant impact with its August 15 release.

Sushmita Sen, portraying Shreegauri Sawant in the series, commented on the profound responsibility the role carried. She stated, "The road ahead to inclusivity is a long one, and I’m certain Taali is a force that will help spearhead this shift in consciousness."

