Taali Trailer: Sushmita Sen As Relentless Shreegauri Sawant Fights For Recognition Of Third Gender In India

The intriguing trailer of Sushmita Sen's highly anticipated web series, Taali, was shared by the makers on Monday (August 7). In Taali, Sushmita will be seen essaying the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.

The two-minute long trailer gives a glimpse of the struggles of Shreegauri Sawant's momentous life and her fight for the recognition of third gender in India. It showcases the transformation of young Ganesh to Gauri and the journey of being accepted by the transgender community.

The trailer also shows how Shreegauri Sawant fought for the rights and welfare of transgender individuals in India and her major contribution in revolutionising the transgender equality movement in the country.

The trailer of Taali also shows her journey as a transgender mother. Sushmita looks promising and it wouldn't be wrong to say that she will be seen in her boldest avatar in Taali.

Sharing the trailer on her official Instagram account, Sushmita wrote, "Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. #Taali - Bajayenge nahi, bajwayenge."

Taali is directed by Ravi Jadhav and is written by Kshitij Patwardhan. The teaser of the web series was shared by the makers in July 2022. So far, several posters of Sushmita have also been shared on social media.

The show will stream on Jio Cinema from August 15.

