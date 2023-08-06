 Sushmita Sen On Getting TROLLED For Taali: 'People Commented Chhakka Repeatedly, I Blocked Them All'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSushmita Sen On Getting TROLLED For Taali: 'People Commented Chhakka Repeatedly, I Blocked Them All'

Sushmita Sen On Getting TROLLED For Taali: 'People Commented Chhakka Repeatedly, I Blocked Them All'

Sushmita Sen said the trolling affected her emotionally as she took everything 'very personally'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
article-image

Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has revealed that she was trolled by 'nameless people on social media' after her first look from Taali was officially unveiled. The actress said she 'blocked' all those who criticised her and added that she is grateful to have got the opportunity to play the role.

In Taali, Sushmita will be seen essaying the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Her look look was shared on social media in 2022. It showed Sushmita's half face and the clap.

The actress has now said that she was brutally trolled back then and if affected her emotionally as she took everything personally.

"In the comment section, there were lots of nameless people as social media is full of, writing ‘chhakka’ repeatedly. I thought, how can they do that to me? I took it very personally because it was happening on my timeline. I, of course, blocked all of them. But it hit me that if that’s how it’s making me feel when I’m only portraying Gauri Sawant’s life, they’re living with it every breathing moment of their life," Sushmita said in an interview with News18.

In the upcoming show, Sushmita is all set to showcase her boldest avatar. Taali sheds light on Shreegauri Sawant’s relentless pursuit of the recognition of the third gender in India. It is directed by Ravi Jadhav and is written by Kshitij Patwardhan.

In July 2022, the makers treated fans with the teaser of Taali on social media. The teaser gave a sneak peek at the courageous quest of struggles, resilience, and triumph.

The show will stream on Jio Cinema from August 15.

Read Also
Sushmita Sen Bandaged Her Chest And Wore A Crotch Guard For Taali
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sunny Deol On His Gadar 2 Character: 'Tara Singh Is Our Hulk & Superman'

Sunny Deol On His Gadar 2 Character: 'Tara Singh Is Our Hulk & Superman'

Friendship Day 2023: Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Binge-Watch These 12...

Friendship Day 2023: Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Binge-Watch These 12...

Friendship Day 2023: 8 K-Dramas Celebrating The Unbreakable Bond

Friendship Day 2023: 8 K-Dramas Celebrating The Unbreakable Bond

Sushmita Sen On Getting TROLLED For Taali: 'People Commented Chhakka Repeatedly, I Blocked Them All'...

Sushmita Sen On Getting TROLLED For Taali: 'People Commented Chhakka Repeatedly, I Blocked Them All'...

WATCH: Disha Patani Faces Wardrobe Malfunction As She Steps Out In A Bold Outfit; Netizens Say...

WATCH: Disha Patani Faces Wardrobe Malfunction As She Steps Out In A Bold Outfit; Netizens Say...