Sushmita Sen On Getting TROLLED For Taali: 'People Commented Chhakka Repeatedly, I Blocked Them All'...

Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has revealed that she was trolled by 'nameless people on social media' after her first look from Taali was officially unveiled. The actress said she 'blocked' all those who criticised her and added that she is grateful to have got the opportunity to play the role.

In Taali, Sushmita will be seen essaying the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Her look look was shared on social media in 2022. It showed Sushmita's half face and the clap.

The actress has now said that she was brutally trolled back then and if affected her emotionally as she took everything personally.

"In the comment section, there were lots of nameless people as social media is full of, writing ‘chhakka’ repeatedly. I thought, how can they do that to me? I took it very personally because it was happening on my timeline. I, of course, blocked all of them. But it hit me that if that’s how it’s making me feel when I’m only portraying Gauri Sawant’s life, they’re living with it every breathing moment of their life," Sushmita said in an interview with News18.

In the upcoming show, Sushmita is all set to showcase her boldest avatar. Taali sheds light on Shreegauri Sawant’s relentless pursuit of the recognition of the third gender in India. It is directed by Ravi Jadhav and is written by Kshitij Patwardhan.

In July 2022, the makers treated fans with the teaser of Taali on social media. The teaser gave a sneak peek at the courageous quest of struggles, resilience, and triumph.

The show will stream on Jio Cinema from August 15.

