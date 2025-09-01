'You Want To End Up At The Police Station...': BTS' Jungkook Warns Home Intruders

Instagram: Jungkook

BTS’s Jungkook has given a stern warning to home intruders after facing repeated home intrusion incidents. During a live broadcast on his birthday on Monday, September 1, 2025, he opened up about how a woman in her 40s broke into his house and was caught by police.

According to Korea Boo, Jungkook revealed, “I was watching everything on my home CCTV. When I heard the police arriving, (the intruder) tried to rush out through the underground parking lot but was eventually caught. She said she was my friend. ARMYs are like family and friends, but I had to make it clear—being supportive is one thing, but what’s wrong is wrong.”

He further gave a warning and said, “If you come, I’ll lock you in. Everything is recorded as evidence, and you’ll be dragged away. If you step into my parking lot without my permission, you’ll be trapped until I open the door. CCTV is everywhere. Unless you want to end up at the police station, don’t ever come in.”

The woman had tried to break into Jungkook's house on August 31, 2025, at 11:20 pm and was arrested after the BTS singer reported her.

This is not the first time someone has tried to break into Jungkook's home. In June this year, after his military discharge, a Chinese woman, who was in her 30s, was caught pressing the singer's front door password multiple times. She was also arrested.

Clearly, sometimes ARMY (fans of BTS) cross their limits to meet their favourites.