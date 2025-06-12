Chinese Woman Arrested For Breaking Into Jungkook's Seoul House Days After His Military Discharge

A woman has been arrested in Seoul, South Korea, for breaking into BTS member Jungkook's residence, days after his military discharge. The woman reportedly said that she was a fan and that she only wanted to see the K-Pop star once after his return from the military.

The Chinese woman is reportedly in her 30s. As per the police, she reached Jungkook's residence and tried to enter through the front door using his lock pin. But despite multiple attempts, she could not decipher the pin, and that is when she was caught red-handed by the security officials.

"I wished to see Jungkook after his discharge from the military," she reportedly said after she was handed over to the police.

One of the most loved BTS members, Jungkook, completed his mandatory military service and was discharged on June 11. He walked out of the Army’s 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province, after serving there for 18 months, and was met with a sea of fans waiting for him.

Jungkook was accompanied by his fellow BTS singing partner, Jimin, who was also enlisted in the mandatory military service on December 12, 2023.

A day before Jungkook and Jimin were discharged from the military, BTS members RM and V were also seen walking out after finishing their mandatory military service. While fans of the boy band went berserk seeing them, RM took the frenzy a notch higher by playing a short saxophone tune while kneeling down in his uniform.

The eldest member of BTS, Jin, was discharged on June 12, 2024. He was followed by J-Hope, who completed his mandatory military service on October 17, 2024.

While six members of the BTS have now finally completed their mandatory military service, fans of the boy band are now eagerly waiting for Suga, who is fulfilling his military duties as a public service worker. He is expected to complete his service on June 21, 2025.