 'BTS Are Back': Jungkook, Jimin Join RM & V Post Military Discharge; ARMY Awaits For Last Member Until OT7 Reunion
Entertainment

On June 11, Jungkook and Jimin were discharged from their mandatory military service.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
Jungkook & Jimin return from military | Image Courtesy: Instagram (Taetaebooo)

The countdown to a full BTS reunion is almost over, and the excitement is real across the ARMY fandom. With six of the seven members officially done with their military service, the world is witnessing the slow but thrilling return of the global K-pop icons. The latest to rejoin civilian life are none other than BTS' youngest members, Jimin and Jungkook.

Jungkook & Jimin return from duty

On June 11, Jungkook and Jimin were discharged from their mandatory military service. The two idols, clad in military uniforms one final time, stepped out with grace and pride as fans and the press welcomed them back.

The duo greeted supporters with wide smiles, salutes, and a heartwarming friendship that lit up the reunion. Both received flower bouquets as a token of celebration, adding a festive touch to the long-awaited moment.

RM & V stepped out a day before

Just a day before, on June 10, RM and V also completed their military service. BTS leader RM added his signature flair by playing a short saxophone tune while kneeling, a movement that quickly went viral among fans.

V, ever the visual charmer, carried a bouquet and looked effortlessly elegant as he greeted his fans, marking a stylish and memorable return.

Jin & J-Hope led the way

The military journey for BTS began with Jin, the eldest member, who enlisted first and was discharged on June 12, 2024. His return was filled with music, fan events, and media appearances, a joyous homecoming that kicked off BTS' staggered return.

Soon, J-Hope followed him, completing his service on October 17, 2024, and quickly diving back into music and preparation for a world tour.

Just one more: Suga's return date

While six members have reunited, the full OT7 formation awaits just one more, Min Yoongi, aka Suga. Due to past health concerns, Suga is fulfilling his military duties as a public service worker. He enlisted on September 22, 2023, and is expected to complete his service on June 21, 2025.

His return will officially mark the moment the entire BTS lineup is back, a moment fans across the globe are eagerly counting down to.

With the finish line in sight, BTS' return as OT7 is more than just a comeback; it's the beginning of a new chapter. And for ARMY, the best is yet to come.

