Sushmita Sen Reveals Leaving Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's Film Midway For Daughter Renee- Here's Why | Photo Via Instagram.

Sushmita Sen is a doting mother to two daughters, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. Recently, the actress recalled an incident in which she had to leave a film starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor midway for Renee as she was hospitalised in Mumbai.

In a conversation with Barkha Dutt, Sushmita said that Renee needed her and that she was not very well when she came into her life. Further, she revealed that her daughter had a very severe medical condition.

"I’m filming all the way in Canada with Akshay and Kareena, and it’s a multi-star cast, and I have this pressure; people as it is are saying she’s not going to take her career seriously because she has become a mother at 24. So, I have a point to prove. I must be there on time; I must do my job; no complaints," said Sushmita.

She added that she got a call from her father, who was babysitting Renee, and he said she’s been hospitalised and is very serious. So, she took a flight back and said, ‘I know this is the end of my career; I’m so sorry.’

Sushmita said that the makers of the film were very nice about it, at least what she superficially thought. "But I left and I came back to my daughter and then saw her through one week of hospitalization and then ran back to say I’m ready for the job, but the damage was done," she concluded.

On the work front, Sushmita will be seen next in Aarya Season 3.

