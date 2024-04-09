‘No Need To Become Selfish’: Did Mitchell McClenaghan Take A Dig At Virat Kohli After KKR’s Loss To CSK In IPL 2024?

Mitchell McCleanaghan and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former New Zealand left-arm seamer Mitchell McClenaghan seemed to have taken a subtle dig at Virat Kohli by replying to a user's tweet on X regarding Kolkata Knight Riders' defeat to the Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk on Monday. With the user on X suggesting that a batter playing throughout the innings would have given KKR a match-winning total, McClenaghan said that a one-off game makes no difference and used the word 'selfish'.

Kohli's innings against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals drew plenty of backlash as the fans accused him of being selfish and playing only for himself. The right-hander finished unbeaten at 83 off 59 against KKR and brought up his 100 off 66 balls against the Royals. While the Royal Challengers racked up more than 180 in both games, they suffered losses.

The user on X wrote the below and asked for commentator Harsha Bhogle's thoughts on the same:

"KKR is full of big hitters and no one played for their personal milestone today. Still I can't understand why they scored just 137 today. A selfish 70(50) might have taken KKR to 160+ btw. Thoughts @bhogleharsha

Sometimes you shoot for the stars and land on the moon. No biggie - their formula has worked so far no need to become selfish https://t.co/cf7bGcNufv — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) April 8, 2024

McClenaghan retweeted it and suggested that there are occasions when plans don't completely come off.

