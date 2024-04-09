Viral Video: Andre Russell Closes His Ears As MS Dhoni Receives Defeaning Reception From Chennai Crowd During CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash

Andre Russell closed his ears due to loud cheers from Chennai crowd for MS Dhoni |

The craze for former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was again palpable as he received thunderous applause while walking out to bat during the IPL 2024 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 8.

Dhoni walked out to bat at No.5 after Shivam Dube’s dismissal at 135/3. At that point, CSK was required three runs off 3.5 overs to win the match. As soon as MS Dhoni strode out to bat, the Chennai crowd went berserk and gave a rousing reception to the ‘Thala’ and chanting his name in high intensity. The broadcaster of the tournament showed that the crowd's noise when Dhoni walked out to bat was 125 Db.

The applause and cheers for MS Dhoni were so loud that it forced Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell to close his ears. In a viral video, Russell was standing near the boundary when he covered his quickly to block out the deafening cheers from the crowd for the Former CSK skipper.