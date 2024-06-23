'Filth, Disgusting': Devoleena Bhattacharjee SLAMS Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik, His Wives Payal & Kritika For Polygamous Marriage

The reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 kickstarted on Saturday and YouTuber Armaan Malik entered as a contestant along with his two wives, Payal and Kritika. Both the wives were seen narrating their respective love stories with Armaan and both of them shared that they fell in love with him within just seven days of meeting him.

However, it did not go down well with former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who slammed the trio for promoting polygamy on the reality show. She called them 'disgusting' and stated how it was not funny at all.

Shameless Trio who don't even care about their kids and happily encourage polygamy are now in #BiggBossOTT3 . #ArmaanMalik #PayalMalik #KritikaMalik . It's pathetic to see how senseless the two ladies are, the guy is anyways shameless.pic.twitter.com/OYULQEr6Ub — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) June 22, 2024

"Do you think this is entertainment? This is not entertainment, it's filth. Don't make the mistake of taking this lightly because it's not just a reel, it's real. I mean, I can't even understand how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment ? I feel disgusted just hearing about it. Gross. I mean, in just 6/7 days love happened, marriage happened, and then the same thing with the wife's best friend. This is beyond my imagination," she wrote.

She further questioned, "And Bigg Boss, what has happened to you? Kya itne bure din chal rahe hai apke that you find polygamy entertaining? What were you thinking when you introduced such contestants? This show is watched by people from children to the elderly. What do you want to teach the new generation? That they can have 2-3-4 marriages? Everyone can live happily together? Go and ask those who suffer from such incidents every day, living their lives in misery."

Do you think this is entertainment? This is not entertainment, it's filth. Don't make the mistake of taking this lightly because it's not just a reel, it's real. I mean, I can't even understand how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment ? I feel disgusted just hearing… https://t.co/BVeVjGrTm2 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 22, 2024

"This is why the Special Marriage Act and UCC (Uniform Civil Code) should be mandatory. So that the law is the same for everyone and society can be free from such filth. A second wife while having a first wife. Imagine if in the name of equality, wives started having 2-2 husbands, would you still be entertained?" she further mentioned.

"And I don't understand who their followers are. And for what reason do they follow them? Is your mind in the right place or not please get it treated first. If you find this shamelessness right then your life is a waste. You can't think beyond it nor can you do anything about it. What do you want to teach the new generation, that they should have multiple marriages? Gross. The thought itself is so cringe. And if it's so necessary to have 2-3 marriages then do it and stay at home. Don't spread this filthy mindset to the world. As a society, we are only heading towards destruction. Truly people have gone mad. And Bigg Boss, I don't know what has happened to you," Devoleena lashed out.

As soon as Devoleena shared her views, netizens lauded her for voicing her opinion and most of them even agreed to her post. Netizens too were seen slamming Bigg Boss for getting the trio on board the reality show.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is being hosted by Anil Kapoor and it is streamed on Jio Cinema every night.