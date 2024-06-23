Bigg Boss OTT 3 June 22 Written Update: From Contestants Getting Mobile Phones To Sana Makbul Being Declared ‘Fake,’ Here’s Everything That Happened

One of the most loved and the most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss is back with another season of its OTT version. While this season of the show was widely anticipated ever since it was announced, the first day of the show too met the anticipation of the viewers and lived up to the expectations of its avid viewers.

The episode of the show began with the contestants waking up to and dancing to the morning songs unlike the Bigg boss anthems in the television version, this was something that the ardent viewers of the show have thoroughly missed. With contestants trying to bond with each other, the house saw its first fight when Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari got into an arguement over Vishal not throwing the leftover mango peels in the dustbin. This fight escalated a little more with Poloumi’s intervention. However, Ranveer Shorey later interrupted and asked everybody to avoid things that have already been done in the previous seasons of the show and to make this season a little different.

Popular news reader Deepak Chaurasiya revealed how his accident changed his life. He also spoke of the same to Bigg Boss and stated that he does not want his physical condition to make him dependent on the contestants.

Going ahead, Sana Makbul was seen curiously asking Armaan Malik about his second marriage. Replying to which he shared his stance and stated that he treats both his wives equally and that it is better than the divorces happening outside.

In a conversation with Deepak Chaurasiya, boxer Neeraj Goyat mentioned sharing a ring with world champion Mike Tyson in an upcoming tournament in November.

Bigg Boss then welcomed the contestants with brief cases and revealed the ‘bahar wala’ concept. He revealed that one amongst the 16 contestants is a ‘bahar wala,’ who will stay in touch with the audience and get all the updates. However, this is known only by the audience, Bigg boss himself and Anil Kapoor. This contestant is none other than Sana Sultan.

The contestants were later called in the confession room with their respective brief cases by Bigg Boss and they were handed over their mobile phones with their codes. Their mobile phones however will not have access to the outside world.

A majority of the contestants were seen calling Sana Makbul fake. The actress is being addressed by her Instagram username ‘diva.’ Vishal Pandey, Lovkesh Kataria, Sai Ketan Rao, Munisha Khatwani were all seen labelling the actress fake and cunning. Vishal also addressed her as ‘420’ when he was speaking to her about her mobile code.

While the first day of the show lacked the usual lack lustre of Bigg Boss, with the lineup of the contestants for this season, the viewers can hope for a banger season.