Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey Reveals Getting Sana Makbul’s Face Reading Done Before Entering Show, Reveals Astrologer’s Advise

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has already begun and the first episode of the show streamed today after the blockbuster premiere episode last night. With popular faces like Lovkesh Kataria, Sana Makbul, Armaan Malik, Ranveer Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy and others entering the show, Bigg Boss OTT 3 has already become a star studded affair.

Well, the show has just begun and on the first day itself, contestants of the house have already started forming opinions about each other. One such contestant who is under the scanner by the contestants of the Bigg Boss house is Sana Makbul. In a tarot session by Munisha Khatwani with fellow contestants Lovkesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey, Vishal revealed to Munisha and Lovkesh that before entering the Bigg Boss house, when he learnt of all the contestants entering the show, he consulted a face reader. When he showed him Sana’s picture, the face reader asked Vishal to stay alert and to stay away from her. Replying to this, Lovkesh to mentioned how he finds Sana very clever.

Lovkesh during his turn was seen asking Munisha if the person he trusts in the show will back stab him. Munisha’a cards answered Lovkesh cautioning him to be safe.

While Lovkesh and Vishal have begun sharing a good bond already, Munisha too has assured the boys of never back stabbing them.