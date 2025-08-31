 Sunny Leone Visits Lalbaugcha Raja Along With Her Family To Seek Ganpati Bappa's Blessings - Watch Video
Sunny Leone visited the famous Ganpati pandal, Lalbaugcha Raja, in Mumbai, on Sunday. She was accompanied by her husband, Daniel Weber, and children, Nisha, Noah, and Asher. The video of them seeking Ganpati Bappa's blessing has gone viral on social media.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Sunny Leone With Family At Lalbaugcha Raja

Sunny Leone on Sunday along with her husband, Daniel Weber, and children, Nisha, Noah and Asher, visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa. The video of the actress has made it to social media.

In the video, we can see that Sunny and Daniel pick up their kids one by one and make them take blessings from Bappa. Later, they touch the feet of the bappa and seek blessings. Check out the video below...

Sunny's fans were super excited to see her at Lalbaugcha Raja. They are sharing the videos of the actress on their Instagram, and Sunny is resharing them on her Instagram story. Check out the post of the fans below...

Sunny Leone's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

On August 28, Sunny had shared picture from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration on Instagram. She had captioned it as, "Happy Ganpati from the Webers!!!" Check out the pictures below...

article-image

Sunny Leone Movies

On the work front, Sunny was last seen in Badass Ravi Kumar earlier this year. The actress had featured in multiple songs in the movie.

She has films like Rangeela, Shero, Vista Village, and Betrayal lined up. A few days ago, sharing a picture with Vikram Bhatt from the sets of Betrayal, Sunny wrote, "Together again with one of my fav directors!! Let’s make magic sir!! @thevikrambhatt (sic)."

Bollywood Actors Visit Lalbaugcha Raja

Before Sunny, many Bollywood actors had already visited Lalbaugcha Raja. Recently, Varun Dhawan visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings, and he was mobbed by fans there. Even Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor had visited there to seek Bappa's blessing ahead of the release of their film Param Sundari.

Every year, many Bollywood celebs visit Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Ganpati Bappa's blessings.

