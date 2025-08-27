Janhvi Kapoor REACTS To Param Sundari Comparisons With Chennai Express: 'Not All People From South...'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for the theatrical release of Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra, responded to several comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 2013 film Chennai Express. The actress noted that, unlike Deepika, who played a Tamilian, her character is half-Malayali and half-Tamilian, while calling Chennai Express an 'iconic' and 'hit' movie.

Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To Param Sundari Comparisons With Chennai Express

Janhvi told Mirchi Plus, "I am from Kerala in the film, and not all people from the South can be grouped together. It’s a different milieu altogether, and it’s not like that this is a repetitive thing at all. 2 States was similar, but it came after Chennai Express, and these kinds of films aren’t being released every year. The point is people aren’t comparing us to something that needs to be forgotten, Chennai Express was an iconic film, with iconic characters and actors."

The actress said that the comparisons are simply a generalisation made by people who are drawing parallels between the two films.

Sidharth Malhotra Calls Comparisons 'Great Thing'

Further, Sidharth called the comparisons a 'great thing,' adding that it is a good reference and that he takes it as a compliment. The actor also noted that Chennai Express was released 10 years ago and that both films are not the same.

Malhotra shared that he does not mind the comparisons and, in fact, is a fan of Rohit Shetty’s films, who directed Chennai Express. He added that the audience remembers certain aspects due to the nostalgia factor connected to them, even though he does not believe the two films are the same.

"Shah Rukh sir didn’t exactly play a guy from Delhi, and they were definitely not in Kerala, and Janhvi is playing a half Malayalam half Tamilian in the film, but it is definitely a compliment being compared to it," added Sidharth.

Param Sundari is slated to release on August 29; earlier, it was set to release on 25 July.