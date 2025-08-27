Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Expected To Take A Decent Start At Box Office

Param Sundari starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor is all set to release on August 29, 2025. The film has created a good pre-release buzz, and on Tuesday, the advance booking of the movie was started. According to Sacnilk, in 24 hours, the Tushar Jalota directorial has sold around 10,000 tickets on booking apps.

Param Sundari still has two days (Wednesday and Thursday) to get a good response during the advance booking. The trade has been predicting that the film will take an opening of around Rs. 10 crore on day one which will be a good number.

This year, we have already watched rom-coms like Loveyapa, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, and Bhool Chuk Maaf, only the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiq Gabbi starrer did well at the box office. Interestingly, even that film was produced by Maddock Films. So, it will be interesting to see what response Param Sundari will get at the ticket windows.

It is an important film for Sidharth and Janhvi. Both actors need a hit as their last few releases have failed to make a mark at the box office.

No Visual Cuts For Param Sundari

CBFC has passed Param Sundari with no visual cuts. But, a few words like 'church', 'father', and 'bloody' have been muted. The film has received a U/A 13+ certificate.

Janhvi Kapoor On Her Character In Param Sundari

Janhvi's Malayali accent in the trailer of Param Sundari has become the talk of the talk with a lot of people on social media slamming it. However, during a conversation with ET Digital, Janhvi had revealed that her character in the film is half-Tamilian and half-Malayali.

She had said, "Of course, I’m not a Malayali, and neither was my mother, but my character is actually half-Tamilian and half-Malayali. I’ve always been very interested in that terrain and that culture, and I’m also a huge fan of Malayalam cinema as well. So yeah, I think it was just a very fun, interesting story, and I’m so happy and grateful that I could be a part of it.”