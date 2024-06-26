'Polygamy Is Wrong': Devoleena Bhattacharjee SLAMS Armaan Malik Again For Saying 'Every Man Wants 2 Wives' (VIDEO)

Former Bigg Boss contestant and popular television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has once again slammed YouTuber Armaan Malik over polygamy. For those unversed, Armaan has participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3 with his two wives - Payal and Kritika. While some people have supported his decision, others criticised Armaan for his second marriage.

Days after calling Armaan's participation in the show 'filth', Devoleena has accused the YouTuber of having 'lewd' intentions and said polygamy is 'wrong'.

Taking to her official X account on Tuesday, the actress shared a video in which Armaan is heard saying, "Every man wants two wives." This did not go down well with the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress and she slammed Armaan for his comment.

She wrote, "I can’t say about every man, but surely those with lewd intentions must desire to have 2, 3, or 4 wives. Please stop this filth. For god sake stop this. Someday if those same wives start saying that they also wish to have 2 husbands each, then enjoy watching that too. Although, I don't think that day is far off. Then, I would like to see those who now say, 'It's their life, if he can keep both or all three happy together, then what's the problem?' Don't worry. This karma cycle works in such a way."

Devoleena added, "Someday, some girl will say that she wants to have two husbands and will keep them happy, then I will see how many of you step forward to support her. The same bunch will be the first to not leave any stones unturned in character assassination. As a society, we are already on a destructive path. And yes, just because a mistake has been happening for years, doesn't mean it should continue. This justifies every wrong action as being right. In my eyes, this is wrong , POLYGAMY IS WRONG and it will always remain wrong. But kya karein hain kuch aise ki jab tak khud nahi bhugat te tab tak samajh nahi aata."

Earlier, Devoleena had also questioned the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 over Armaan's participation in the house and had said she believes this kind of content is not entertainment.

"Do you think this is entertainment? This is not entertainment, it's filth. Don't make the mistake of taking this lightly because it's not just a reel, it's real. I mean, I can't even understand how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment ? I feel disgusted just hearing about it. Gross. I mean, in just 6/7 days love happened, marriage happened, and then the same thing with the wife's best friend. This is beyond my imagination," a part of Devoleena's post on X read.

Armaan married Payal Malik in 2011. They have a child named Chirayu, and twins Ayan and Tuba. In 2018, Armaan married Kritika, Payal's best friend. They have a baby boy named Zaid.