Bigg Boss OTT 3: Uorfi Javed Supports Armaan Malik, His Wives Payal & Kritika Over Polygamy, Says 'We Are No One To Comment'

Instagram

YouTuber Armaan Malik has made headlines with his unconventional marital arrangement. His decision to enter Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with both his wives, Payal and Kritika, has been met with mixed reactions from the audience and fellow contestants.

Recently, social media influencer and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed, known for her candid opinions and bold statements, took to her social media platform to express her views on polygamy.

Sharing their pictures, the fashion influencer expressed, “I have known the family for quite some time and I can vouch they are the nicest people I've ever met! If the three of them are happy, who are we to judge? The concept of polygamy exists since long, it's even popular to date in some religions. If the three of them are okay, we are no one to comment.”

Ever since Armaan entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, there have been mixed reviews and reactions from fans regarding his relationship with his wives. While some viewers applaud the trio for their openness and honesty, others are sceptical about their motives and the authenticity of their relationship.

In 2011, Armaan married Payal Malik. They have a child named Chirayu, and twins Ayan and Tuba. In 2018, Armaan married Kritika, Payal's best friend, which led to a falling out in the family. Armaan and Kritika have a baby boy named Zaid.

Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor, is streaming LIVE on Jio Cinema.